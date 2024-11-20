Taxand Global Academy recently hosted the inaugural session of Virtual Training Tuesdays, an innovative initiative designed to provide our tax professionals with cutting-edge insights.

The debut session, which brought together over 80 participants from more than 20 countries, focused on the complexities of Tax Liability Insurance (TLI).

This virtual training was organized following the success of the Taxand European Tax Liability Insurance Conference in Amsterdam. Recognizing the growing importance of TLI within our industry, we saw an opportunity to deepen our tax professionals’ understanding and ensure our global community remained informed and engaged with this evolving topic.

The session was led by key industry leaders, including Staffan Bos, Head of Tax Insurance at Transact Risk Partners; Jakub (Kuba) Grabarz, Director at Howden CAP; Christina Leomy Voigt, Partner at Atoz – Taxand Luxembourg; and Joseph Volk, Partner at Leo Berwick – Taxand USA. Their insights were invaluable in clarifying trends and stakeholders in the TLI market, what makes a risk insurable, and explaining the insurance process. Alongside the technical knowledge shared, the event also fostered collaboration and strengthened connections across our people.

As part of our ongoing commitment to professional development, we are excited to announce the next series of Virtual Training Tuesdays, launching in Q1 2025. These upcoming sessions will cover key topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Business Restructuring, Digital Economy, and more, helping our professionals stay ahead of industry advancements.

At Taxand Global, we believe that continuous learning is key to growth and innovation. Initiatives like Virtual Training Tuesdays reflect our dedication to investing in our people, empowering them with the skills and knowledge to succeed while reinforcing relationships within our global community.

We look forward to future sessions, where we will continue to learn, connect, and grow together.