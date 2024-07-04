Taxand European Tax Liability Insurance Conference 2024

We are delighted to invite you to the inaugural Taxand European Tax Liability Insurance Conference taking place at the Doubletree by Hilton, Centraal Station, Amsterdam on Thursday 19 September 2024.

Join us as we bring representatives of Taxand member firms, tax liability brokers and insurers together in Amsterdam, to learn more about tax liability insurance as a product and discuss market trends.

This is a fantastic opportunity to find out the latest updates on tax liability insurance and its possibilities, through a series of interactive panel discussions.

The event will also feature a networking lunch as well as drinks and canapes following the technical sessions.

Please view the agenda here.

We look forward to welcoming you!