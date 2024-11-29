Mijares, Angoitia, Cortés y Fuentes (MACF), member of Taxand Global in Mexico, exemplifies Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) through impactful initiatives focused on sustainability, diversity, and inclusion. Here are some highlights:

Diversity and Inclusion

Advancing Equality: The firm promotes gender equity, LGBTQ+ rights, and disability inclusion through workshops, policies, and advocacy.

Empowering Women: A signatory of the UN Women's Empowerment Principles, supporting leadership through programs like SponsorSHE and mentoring with Abogadas MX.

Engaging Allies: Initiatives like "Alliances for Equity" and #IamRemarkable empower individuals to challenge biases and promote equity.

Pro Bono Leadership

Structured Support: Since 2022, MACF has provided pro bono legal services to non-profits and underserved communities through a dedicated committee and manual.

Key Causes: Efforts include supporting gender equity, migrant rights, environmental sustainability, and LGBTQ+ advocacy.

Community Outreach

Youth Opportunities: Participation in programs like Abogadas MX internships fosters mentorship for vulnerable groups.

Inclusive Conversations: Talks such as "Let's Change the World through Sports" address societal barriers through inspiring dialogue.

At Taxand Global, we are proud to count MACF among our Global members. Their unwavering dedication to social responsibility aligns with Taxand’s values and demonstrates how businesses can drive meaningful change while achieving excellence.

