Today, we’re excited to share an insightful interview with Ana Sousa from Garrigues – Taxand Peru, originally conducted by Taxand Netherlands. Ana had the unique opportunity to spend a trimester with our Taxand member Firm in the Netherlands, where she not only gained valuable professional experience but also had the chance to expand her network within the international Taxand community. In this interview, Ana reflects on her journey, the connections she made, and the lessons learned during her time abroad.

What has been the most rewarding part of your journey in international tax, and how has your recent experience in the Netherlands contributed to that?

The most rewarding part of my journey in international tax has been the opportunity to engage with complex and diverse tax systems across different jurisdictions, while building strong connections with local colleagues. My experience in the Netherlands has truly broadened my perspective in terms of global tax policy. The Dutch approach to international tax is highly sophisticated compared to the Peruvian system, with a focus on preventing double taxation and implementing robust anti-abuse measures. Moreover, the Netherlands is often at the forefront of global tax trends and regulatory changes, with an open and collaborative business culture. Being immersed in this environment has not only deepened my technical expertise but also enhanced my ability to navigate and reconcile different tax systems.

Can you share an unexpected lesson you’ve learned during your time working in the Netherlands that has impacted your approach to international tax?

One unexpected lesson I’ve learned is the importance of cultural understanding in the international tax practice. I came to realize that beyond the technicalities of tax law in different countries, appreciating and understanding the local business culture of the jurisdiction you’re dealing with can significantly influence the effective outcome of tax strategies, which contrasts with the more formal approach I’m used to in Peru. This experience has taught me to be more adaptable in my communication style, which has ultimately improved my effectiveness in facing complex international tax issues in the context of a globalized legal environment.

How do you stay adaptable and motivated while balancing both personal and professional challenges in different environments?

For me, it’s essential to always maintain a positive mindset and to view each challenge as an opportunity for growth. I believe this requires a combination of flexibility, openness, and willingness to learn. I lived and worked in the United States before, which helped me develop my adaptability skills and prepared me to deal with different cultures and legal systems. Professionally, when working in a new country like the Netherlands, I try to stay motivated by setting clear goals and continuously seeking out new knowledge. On a personal level, I’ve found that building trust and relationships its local colleagues has been crucial as they provide invaluable insights and guidance. This balance between personal well- being and professional development allows me to thrive in diverse environments, and it keeps me excited about the opportunities ahead.

What personal growth have you experienced through your international assignments, and how has it influenced your career path?

Through my international assignments, I have experienced significant personal growth, particularly in the areas of adaptability, cultural intelligence and sensitivity, and strategic thinking. These experiences have pushed me to step out of my comfort zone, allowing me to develop a more global perspective and a deeper appreciation for diverse legal frameworks and business practices. This growth has been instrumental in shaping my career path as an international tax consultant and it has enabled me to approach complex tax issues with a sensitive understanding and innovative solutions. Moreover, it has been incredibly fulfilling to collaborate with top professionals from different jurisdictions.

As someone deeply involved in our global network, what do you find most inspiring about connecting with colleagues and clients from around the world and in the Netherlands, and how do you think this contributes to the Taxand Global network?

What I find most inspiring about connecting with colleagues and clients from around the world, and particularly in the Netherlands, is the exchange of ideas and diverse perspectives that transcends borders. Each interaction, whether with a colleague from another jurisdiction or a client facing cross-border challenges, brings a unique viewpoint that enriches our collective understanding of international tax issues. During my secondment, I had the opportunity to visit other Taxand firms around the European region and to share interesting discussions with them in terms of international tax policy and measures to prevent double taxation. This cross-cultural collaborative spirit is at the heart of what makes the Taxand Global network so effective and globally competitive. My time in the Netherlands, a hub of international business, has definitely reinforced the value of these global connections, as I have witnessed firsthand how the power of collaboration strengthens our network’s ability to delivery exceptional value. This ability to draw on the diverse expertise and experiences of our global colleagues fosters innovative solutions and ensures that we are well-equipped to address the needs of our clients in an increasingly interconnected world and to provide them with comprehensive advice that considers both a local and international perspective.