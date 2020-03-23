Compensation Tax: Taxand firms respond to COVID-19 outbreak
Chris van Wijngaarden 23 Mar 2020
Taxand members from around the world have prepared updates to share the various measures to help employers and employees to assist the COVID-19 crisis in their countries.
Check back for further updates, and if you have any queries please contact your local Taxand firm or taxand@taxand.com.