On Friday 12 June further complex guidance was published on the CJRS. This is likely to cause a headache for many payroll managers given how complicated the scheme has now become coupled with the pressure of getting the calculations right.

The key points to note are:

You must claim for all periods up to and including 30 June 2020 by 31 July 2020 at the latest

This will include a claim for those furloughed for a minimum of 3 weeks before 30 June, so those furloughed by 10 June 2020

From 1 July 2020 onwards, you can only claim for periods falling in each calendar month – you cannot cross calendar months

This means that for those that have four weekly or fortnightly payrolls, you are going to have to claim for periods separate from your payroll dates

You can claim for periods of 7 days or more, but you can only make one claim per calendar month

You can claim up to 14 days in advance, but you must also know the hours your staff will work, so this becomes tricky and cash flow consequences need to be considered carefully

Your claim has to be limited to the maximum number of staff claimed in a previous claim to 30 June 2020. There are some exceptions to this for those returning from parental leave

You still have to identify employees by fixed or variable pay, to then work out their furlough period versus worked periods

From 1 August the employer has to pay the Employer National Insurance and pension costs This gets tricky for those that run fortnightly or four weekly payrolls which stagger July and August, and even more complicated if you also have monthly paid staff as well all on the one PAYE scheme

From 1 September employers will have to fund 10% of the furlough pay in addition to the full costs of working days

From 1 October this increases to 20% of furlough pay, plus the full costs of working days

Discover more: CJRS – Flexible Furloughing – The Updated Guidance