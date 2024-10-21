As part of our ongoing commitment to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing among our Taxanders, we recently hosted a virtual follow-up for our New Partner Taxandays participants who attended our Global Conference in Málaga, Spain.

Over 20 partners from 15 countries were able to reconnect, share insights and discuss future initiatives.

Our attendees reflected on their time in Málaga, shared their key takeaways from the Taxandays and looked ahead to opportunities in 2025. Themes discussed included networking skills, cross-cultural challenges, technical and soft skills development.

Georgia Voutsa, Zepos & Yannopoulos, Taxand Greece, for example, commented on the importance of doing preparations yourself to ensure messages are effectively conveyed to clients but also setting objectives in advance of networking events to maximise outcomes.

Pierre-Olivier Van Caubergh, Arteo, Taxand Belgium, spoke about the value of developing people management skills for new partners, a key challenge when reaching management level positions.

The second breakout of the session looked ahead to the upcoming Masterclass that will be held for our New Partner Community, focusing on Cross-Cultural Skills. Topics of discussion included differences in communication and interpretation of language; varying client expectations around due diligence processes and billing for example, and regulatory differences across jurisdictions.

Karel Pellemans, Taxand Netherlands, for example, highlighted the cultural differences in negotiating fees and Denisse Galarza, Alvarado Tax, Puerto Rico, emphasized that understanding and addressing cultural nuances is critical to building trust in the client relationship.

Our partners were joined by Peter Alfandary, external coach, for this session, who will be leading the upcoming Virtual Masterclass on Cross-Cultural Awareness, Communication & Intelligence on 3rd December.

We look forward to seeing the new partner community and continuing the conversation at this next event!