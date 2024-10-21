Taxand Global Academy is excited to announce a Virtual Masterclass on Cross-Cultural Intelligence, Communication and Awareness.

This training is designed for our Tax Partners (1 to 4 years of experience) to equip them with the skills needed to navigate and communicate effectively in today’s diverse and globalized business environment, fostering better collaboration and stronger client relationships.

The event will take place on December 3rd from 13:00 to 15:30 CET.

Led by renowned expert Peter Alfandary, who brings over three decades of experience as a law firm partner and international coach, this engaging session will offer practical insights and strategies for developing cross-cultural intelligence.

This global training will not only help participants expand their cultural awareness but also offer a unique opportunity to grow connections within their Community of Partners.

We look forward to seeing you there!