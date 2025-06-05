TAXANDeals: Delivering transactional success across Taxand Global

From strategic acquisitions and investments to complex restructurings, Our Tax teams across our member firms have been supporting clients in recent months through high-impact transactions — across a broad range of sectors including energy, infrastructure, tech, healthcare, and more.

Here we feature a selection of deals completed by Tax teams from a number of our Taxand member firms globally. Many more deals are completed across our organisation and this snapshot of activity launches our TAXANDeals campaign.

Borgen Tax, Taxand Netherlands together with Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany have advised NorthC, a leading regional data center provider in northwestern Europe, on the acquisition of six data centres from Colt Technology Services (Colt) in Germany and the Netherlands.

Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany, has advised the shareholders of CADENAS GmbH on its sale to KEYENCE Group, a global market leader in the development and manufacturing of industrial automation and inspection equipment. The advisory services included all tax aspects of the project. The firm has also advised the shareholders of Urban Sports Club on selected tax aspects of the takeover by Wellhub. Wellhub is a leading global corporate wellbeing platform that connects employees with wellness plans across fitness, mindfulness, therapy, nutrition, and sleep. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory closing conditions. Furthermore, Flick Gocke Schaumburg has advised Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG on the acquisition of V4Smart GmbH & Co. KG from VARTA AG. With this acquisition, Porsche and VARTA AG are pooling their expertise in the development and production of high-performance round battery cells.

Our French member firm Arsene, has supported several key transactions, reinforcing its expertise in tax structuring and advisory. This includes advising Questel, Eurazeo, and IK Investment Partners on the refinancing of Questel; assisting BauMont Real Estate Capital and PICTURE Asset Management with the acquisition of the “Square d’Orléans”; supporting Groupe SYLPA in its strategic integration with the FAUCHÉ Group; and providing tax advisory services to BC Partners on the sale of a 36-hectare real estate project located in Le Haillan, near Bordeaux to Mileway.

Leo Berwick, member of Taxand Global in the USA, has advised on the transactional tax aspects of several major infrastructure deals, including AIP Management’s investment in Silicon Ranch, Ares Management’s expanded partnership with ENGIE North America, Ardian Infrastructure’s acquisition of a stake in AFCO, and Torch Clean Energy’s strategic partnership with Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.

As part of its active transactional tax practice, Covington, member of Taxand Global in the USA, has advised on the tax aspects of several major deals, highlighting its deep capabilities in complex cross-border structuring. Recent mandates include advising Lantheus Holdings, Inc. on the tax elements of its definitive agreement to acquire Life Molecular Imaging Limited, a subsidiary of Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited; assisting Mavis Tire Express Services Corp. in connection with its acquisition of Midas from TBC Corporation; and advising Siris Capital Group, LLC, through its portfolio company Equiniti Group plc, on the tax structuring of its $534.5 million acquisition of Notified, a global provider of PR and investor relations solutions.

In Argentina, our member firm Bruchou & Funes de Rioja acted as legal counsel to Vista Energy Argentina S.A.U, a subsidiary of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in its acquisition of 100% of the capital stock and voting rights of Petronas E&P Argentina S.A. from Petronas Carigali Canada B.V. and Petronas Carigali International E&P B.V. The team advised on the tax structuring of the transaction. Bruchou & Funes de Rioja also advised VMOS S.A., a special-purpose midstream oil company, in a USD 3 billion midstream export-oriented infrastructure project. In the structuring of this deal, the tax team oversaw the design of the best tax efficient structure for the incorporation, financing and operation of VMOS. The firm also advised ECOGAS Inversiones S.A. in its Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Shares through a Voluntary Exchange of Shares of Distribuidora de Gas Cuyana S.A. and Distribuidora de Gas del Centro S.A. The tax team provided the tax design of the transaction, which included several tax-free reorganizations to optimize the tax treatment for all parties involved.

ATOZ Tax Advisers, Taxand Luxembourg advised Altice Group, a key player in the European telecoms industry, on the Luxembourg tax structuring aspects related to the negotiation and finalisation of a 24 billion euros financial debt restructuring framework agreement. The tax team also assisted in advising, alongside key industry players, Charterhouse Capital Partners, a well-known private equity firm operating in Europe, on the structuring of Peugeot Invest and Hayfin Capital Management LLP’s acquisition of a minority stake in the Novetude Santé group, one of Europe’s leading healthcare training platforms.

Herzog, member of Taxand Global in Israel, was proud to represent QIAGEN, a leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions, which has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Genoox, an AI-powered Israeli startup, for $70 million and eligible for additional milestone payments of up to $10 million. The advisory scope covered the tax aspects of the transaction.

Zepos & Yannopoulos, our member firm in Greece, has advised VINCI Concessions S.A.S. on the pro rata acquisition of the equity stake of HOCHTIEF PPP Solutions GmbH in both Olympia Odos Concession Company and Olympia Odos Operation Company for the Motorway Elefsina-Korinthos-Patra-Pyrgos-Tsakona, and also advised KERSIA Groupon the acquisition of a majority stake in IKOCHIMIKI S.A., supporting KERSIA’s expansion in food safety solutions across Greece and the Balkans. The team assisted in all key areas of the transactions, providing advice on the tax aspects.

Borden Ladner Gervais, Taxand Canada, represented an investor consortium consisting of Investissement Québec (IQ), Fonds de solidarité FTQ, BDC Capital, Groupe W, and Export Development Canada (EDC), in their investment, along with members of its senior management team of Ludia, to acquire Ludia Games from Jam City, Inc. Ludia is the largest independent mobile game studio in Canada and a key player in the industry having developed over 50 games based on popular franchises and original licenses, including Jurassic World Alive, Jurassic World: The Game, Dragons: Rise of Berk, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Legends, Family Feud.

In the UK, Travers Smith, Taxand Global Member, has recently advised on the tax aspects of a number of significant transactions, including Inflexion and 65 Equity Partners’ joint investment in global safety solutions provider Kee Safety, RPM International on its agreement to acquire Star Brands, and Steve Madden on definitive agreement to acquire Kurt Geiger.

William Fry Tax Advisers, Taxand Ireland, is pleased to have advised UK-based alternative investment firm, Vertis Capital Partners on its investment in DunPort Capital Management, a leading Dublin-based private credit manager. Taxand Ireland advised on Irish tax aspects of the transactional documents.

ALMA LED, member of Taxand Global in Italy, has advised investment funds managed by LGT Capital Partners on their binding agreement to co-invest in SICIT Group, a leading biostimulant producer, alongside Renaissance Partners and TPG Rise Climate. The transaction marks LGT Capital Partners’ continued expansion in the Italian market, following its recent lead investor role in a secondary deal with Fondo Italiano d’Investimento. Advisory work encompassed the tax components of the deal. The firm also advised the Pavese family, founders of Genetic S.p.A., on the legal and tax aspects of their reinvestment in the company alongside Renaissance Partners and Aurora Growth Capital, following the acquisition of Genetic from CVC Strategic Opportunities. This transaction supports the company’s continued leadership by the founding family and its international growth plans, marking a key milestone in its expansion while ensuring strategic continuity and investor confidence in the company’s unique market positioning and technological edge.

Congratulations to all of our Tax teams involved in these high-profile transactions and we look forward to sharing more examples of transactional excellence as part of our TAXANDeals campaign.