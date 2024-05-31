An analysis by ATOZ Tax Advisers, Taxand Luxembourg
The European and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN) has recently agreed on a new directive, FASTER, aimed at streamlining withholding tax procedures within the EU. The directive aims to simplify the currently burdensome withholding tax refund processes for cross-border investors and reduce the risks of tax abuse.
Key aspects of FASTER include:
The European Parliament will be consulted on the revised text before formal adoption, which is expected by early 2025, with implementation by 2030. Antoine Dupuis and Marie Bentley from ATOZ Tax Advisers, Taxand Luxembourg analyse the FASTER directive and its implications in further detail here.
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.