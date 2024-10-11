An analysis by Taxand Germany, Sweden, Poland, Spain and Switzerland

In a recent article for International Tax Review, Taxand colleagues from five of our member firms across Europe provide insight into enhanced tax audit scrutiny of transfer pricing in their jurisdictions and suggest several means of recourse for taxpayers.

According to our experts, there has been a noticeable increase in tax audit activity recently in Spain, Sweden, Poland, Germany, and Switzerland with the trend emphasising the need for more thorough preparation, documentation, and management, as well as a greater focus on securing upfront legal certainty by taxpayers.

Sven-Eric Barsch from Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany; Ingrid Faxing, from Skeppsbron Skatt, Taxand Sweden; Anna Wcislo, from Crido, Taxand Poland; Mario Ortega Calle from Garrigues, Taxand Spain and Monika Bieri from Tax Partner AG, Taxand Switzerland have all shared their thoughts on the TP dispute landscape in Europe.

Read the full article here