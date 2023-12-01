An overview by Arsene Taxand

In a current ruling, Advocate General Pitruzzella is urging the Court of Justice of the European Union to validate Apple’s payment of 13 billion euros in illicit tax benefits. However, General Counsel Kokott has taken divergent positions in the Amazon and Engie cases in Luxembourg.

Frédéric Teper, partner at our French firm, Arsene Taxand, has been featured in L’AGEFI discussing the intricacies of tax rulings for international companies with multiple branches, exploring the potential scenarios for the Court of Justice of the European Union.

