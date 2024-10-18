An overview by BMB Partners, Taxand Slovakia

Slovakia’s Parliament has recently approved major tax law changes as part of a €2.5 billion consolidation package. Renáta Bláhová, Judita Kuchtová and Eva Kusá from our Slovakian member firm BMB Partners have analysed the key details of this package in their latest BMB Newsfilter newsletter.

The package includes a VAT increase from 20% to 23% and a rise in corporate income tax to 24% for companies with over €5 million in revenue. The withholding tax on dividends for Slovak tax residents will also be reduced back to 7%.

Other key highlights of the newsletter include the following:

An overview of the tax changes approved by Parliament.

Criminal law amendments raising tax evasion thresholds .

A Supreme Administrative Court ruling on excess VAT deduction compensation.

details on upcoming VAT technical changes, such as asset use adjustments.

The full version of the newsletter can be found here for further details.