An overview by BMB Partners

 

Our Slovakian firm, BMB Partners, has published the latest issue of its BMB Newsfilter, which provides a snapshot of the latest tax developments in Slovakia.

 

These include:

 

(i)  Approved amendments to the Income Tax Act and VAT Act

(ii) Ruling on capital gains exemption regarding shares

(iii) Latest information on tax collection and tax audits

(iv) Social security of teleworkers and minimum health insurance contributions in Slovakia

(v) Indefinite postponement of e-invoicing

 

Read the full article here.

