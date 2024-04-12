Judita Kuchtová, Renáta Bláhová, and Eva Kusá from BMB Partners, Taxand Slovakia, have recently published a newsletter providing an overview and analysis of recent tax updates in Slovakia.

The newsletter covers the following tax updates:

Discussion on VAT deduction and exemptions

Amendment to Regional State Aid Act and Action Plan for Development of Electromobility

Expansion of DTT network and news on financial administration activities

Interpretation mechanisms to top-up tax

BEFIT passing interministerial comment procedure in Slovakia

Other international updates covered include:

Global Transfer Pricing Guide 2024

Poland postponing the implementation of the e-invoicing system

Simplifying cross-border taxation for SMEs

Belize and the Seychelles removed from the EU blacklist

German Constitutional Court limits group taxation

Read more about these issues in the full newsletter here.