Judita Kuchtová, Renáta Bláhová, and Eva Kusá from BMB Partners, Taxand Slovakia, have recently published a newsletter providing an overview and analysis of recent tax updates in Slovakia.
The newsletter covers the following tax updates:
- Discussion on VAT deduction and exemptions
- Amendment to Regional State Aid Act and Action Plan for Development of Electromobility
- Expansion of DTT network and news on financial administration activities
- Interpretation mechanisms to top-up tax
- BEFIT passing interministerial comment procedure in Slovakia
Other international updates covered include:
- Global Transfer Pricing Guide 2024
- Poland postponing the implementation of the e-invoicing system
- Simplifying cross-border taxation for SMEs
- Belize and the Seychelles removed from the EU blacklist
- German Constitutional Court limits group taxation
Read more about these issues in the full newsletter here.
