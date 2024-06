An overview by BMB Partners, Taxand Slovakia

Judita Kuchtová, Renáta Bláhová, and Eva Kusá of our Slovakian firm, BMB Partners, have released the latest issue of their Newsfilter newsletter, providing a snapshot of the latest tax developments in Slovakia and the EU, including:

An approved amendment to the VAT Act.

An examination of ‘False self-employment’ in Slovakia.

New criteria for EU ESG reporting.

An ECJ judgement in a Bulgarian VAT case.

Data on taxation trends in the EU.

An OECD report on taxing wages.

A global study on the economic employer concept 2024.

Read the full newsletter here.