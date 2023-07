An overview by BMB Partners, Taxand Slovakia

Judita Kuchtová, Kristína Reguliová, and Petr Spáčil of our Slovakian firm, BMB Partners, have released the latest issue of their Newsfilter newsletter, providing a snapshot of the latest tax developments in Slovakia and the EU, including:

A new judgment of the European Court of Justice regarding VAT and leaseback.

The publishing of the latest Tax Reliability Index.

The reorganisation of the court map and its impact on tax proceedings.

Slovakia preparing for 15% minimum tax rate under EU directive.

New EU rules on crypto-asset information exchange for tax purposes.

Read the full newsletter here.