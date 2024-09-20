Further Queries

Related Content

An overview by Economic Laws Practice (ELP), Taxand India

 

Mitesh JainJishaan Jain and Ketal Chandaliya from our Indian member firm Economic Laws Practice (ELP) has published the latest edition of their direct tax update, which aims to keep readers updated on recent developments in income tax decisions to ensure compliance and optimise your tax strategy.

 

This includes:

  • A Delhi High Court verdict that a final assessment order passed without passing of draft assessment order is null and void
  • The Bangalore ITAT ruling that deemed dividend under Section 2(22)(e) of the IT Act is not attracted in case of indirect benefit and in absence of actual payment
  • The Delhi ITAT holding that transfer of self-generated trademark is taxable as capital gain

You can read the full update in more detail here.

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Income Tax | India | Tax

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and insights from Taxand

Search