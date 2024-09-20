An overview by Economic Laws Practice (ELP), Taxand India

Mitesh Jain, Jishaan Jain and Ketal Chandaliya from our Indian member firm Economic Laws Practice (ELP) has published the latest edition of their direct tax update, which aims to keep readers updated on recent developments in income tax decisions to ensure compliance and optimise your tax strategy.

This includes:

A Delhi High Court verdict that a final assessment order passed without passing of draft assessment order is null and void

The Bangalore ITAT ruling that deemed dividend under Section 2(22)(e) of the IT Act is not attracted in case of indirect benefit and in absence of actual payment

The Delhi ITAT holding that transfer of self-generated trademark is taxable as capital gain

