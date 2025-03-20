Launching Taxand's Energy and Tax Newsletter

How are tax policies shaping the future of energy?

Taxand’s new Energy and Tax Newsletter delivers expert insights and the latest global updates on energy taxation from Taxand experts from around the world, helping you navigate this evolving landscape.

Commenting in the launch edition, editors in chief Rhys Jewell, Partner, Corrs Chambers Westgarth, Taxand Australia and Steve Suarez, Partner, Borden Ladner Gervais, Taxand Canada, said: “Governments around the world are leveraging tax policy to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy. From promoting green hydrogen and clean energy investments to phasing out fossil fuel exemptions to “greening” traditional energy sources via carbon capture, these shifts reflect a growing commitment to sustainable energy systems. At the same time, regulatory developments and legal rulings continue to reshape the fiscal landscape, influencing how energy taxation evolves in response to both environmental and economic priorities.”

