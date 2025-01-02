An overview by Economic Laws Practice, Taxand India
Supreme Kothari, Dipesh Jain, CA Sumeet Agrawal, Shashank Vinod Nair, Saiyam Jain and Vaisakh Nair from our Indian member firm Economic Laws Practice have published the latest edition of their direct & indirect tax update, which aims to keep readers updated on recent developments in tax decisions to ensure compliance and optimise tax strategies.
This includes recent case law on:
- A Kolkata Tribunal ruling that no addition under section 68 of the Income Tax Act is required if the assessee substantiates the genuineness of share premium received.
- A ruling that negative blocking of ITC is not contrary to Rule 86A of the CGST Rules, allowing GST authorities to block ineligible ITC, even if the balance in the electronic credit ledger is nil.
- Clarification on whether the time period for filing an appeal is computed from the dismissal date of a rectification application.
- A ruling that the subsequent purchaser of a motor vehicle is not liable for duty as an importer or owner.
You can read the full update in more detail here
