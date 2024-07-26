An overview by Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany

A team from our German member firm, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, led by Fred Wendt and Matthias Full has advised The Joachim Herz Foundation in its acquisition of a minority stake in Weidmüller, a leading provider of electronic connection technology, industrial automation, and the industrial Internet of Things.

For the international aspects of the transaction, Flick Gocke Schaumburg collaborated with several Taxand partner firms in various jurisdictions, including Leo Berwick (USA), Arsene (France), Garrigues (Spain), Alvarez & Marsal (UK) and TaxHouse (Romania).

You can read more details about the acquisition here.