Germany: Award success for Pillar 2 Management App

Our German member firm, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, has won the PMN Management Award 2023 in the category “Business Development” in recognition of its “Pillar 2 Management App” which supports clients in the implementation of the OECD’s tax and compliance requirements. The award was presented at a gala dinner in Frankfurt on 21 September 2023.

The app has been developed by FGS Digital GmbH, a subsidiary of Flick Gocke Schaumburg, which provides tax-centric digitalisation consulting at the interface of tax & IT.

Commenting on the Pillar 2 Management App and this prestigious award, PMN, said:

“Visually appealing and very solution-oriented, the app supports corporate finance and tax departments in implementing the OECD’s tax and compliance requirements. By the end of 2026, numerous internal workflows and data records must be adapted to the new level of global tax laws – the need for advice is correspondingly high. Flick has therefore launched its product at exactly the right time. The ‘grande dame’ among German tax law firms has thus impressively succeeded in paving the way for digital, cross-border advice for its clients: Flick is investing in the expansion of its tax and finance platform. It also consolidates its relationships with major clients in a competitive advisory market.”

This is the second award for the Pillar 2 Management App. Last year, the tool won the Taxcellence Award 2022.

The application has been developed by Holger Maier (Managing Director FGS Digital), Dr Nadia Altenburg, Silvia Seddio, Evrim Kaya-Breuer, Dr Georg Bestelmeyer, Dr Sven Kluge and Dirk Schuster.

PMN has been honouring innovations by business law firms and multidisciplinary law firms through its Management Awards since 2009. The award-winning projects must meet the three criteria of “innovation” (innovative for the law firm market), “benchmark” (for the legal profession) and “business success” (significant contribution to the business success of the law firm).

Congratulations to the team!

Interested in finding out more about the Pillar 2 Management App? Contact Holger Maier, Managing Director of FGS Digital GmbH

holger.maier@fgs.de

+49 711 69946-220

(13) Holger Maier | LinkedIn