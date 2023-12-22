An analysis by Flick Gocke Schaumberg, Taxand Germany
German tax courts recently addressed a dispute over permanent establishments, focusing on a foreign company with a domestic property managed by a German service company.
The courts determined that the client did not have a fixed place of business in the rented property but recognised a domestic management permanent establishment based on the location of day-to-day business transactions. It is argued that the decision underscores the importance of robust documentation for foreign real estate companies and those using specific structures, emphasising the rarity of assuming a (management) permanent establishment on someone else’s premises.
In this article, Yannick Barbu from Flick Gocke Schaumberg analyses the details and implications of the dispute.
Read the full article here.
