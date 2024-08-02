A book by Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany
Dr. Jochen Bahns, from our German partner firm Flick Gocke Schaumburg, has authored a detailed and practice-oriented guide to the taxation of enterprises in Germany. Written in English and spanning around 1,200 pages, the handbook covers core aspects of German tax law both domestically and internationally.
It includes:
The handbook also delves into VAT law, trade tax law, inheritance tax law, and tax procedural law, including appeal proceedings, tax audits, and binding tax rulings. It provides a basic overview of corporate law for the major German legal forms.
