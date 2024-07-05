An analysis by Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany

The German Federal Government has recently passed the Annual Tax Act 2024, which introduces several changes impacting non-profit organisations, effective from 2025.

Key updates include the revival of “non-profit housing” to provide subsidised housing for those in need, changes to VAT exemptions for educational and sports services, and clarified rules for non-profit project reserves.

Despite these updates, the act falls short of broader non-profit law reforms anticipated by the coalition agreement of November 2021. The government suggests further reforms may be discussed, but the current changes do not significantly overhaul the non-profit sector.

