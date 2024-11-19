On November 19th, Taxand Global Academy hosted the first edition of the Virtual Training Tuesdays focused on Tax Liability Insurance, bringing together over 86 participants from 23 countries.

The session delved into the intricacies of Tax Liability Insurance, providing participants with practical insights and a deeper understanding of how these solutions can address risks in an ever-evolving regulatory landscape.

For those who attended or missed the session, all materials, including the slides and recording, are now available on Taxand’s Hub (Documents > 4. Taxand Global Academy).

We greatly value your input and invite you to complete our quick feedback survey. Your insights will help us refine future sessions and continue delivering content that meets your needs.

As we wrap up this session, we are excited to announce that our next series of Virtual Training Tuesdays will kick off in Q1 2025. Stay tuned for updates on the Hub.

Thank you to all participants and trainers for making this event a success. We look forward to seeing you at future sessions!

Julia for the Taxand Global Academy