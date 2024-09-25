Taxanders collaborate to deliver e-invoicing webinar

An expert panel of Taxanders came together recently to host a webinar focusing on e-invoicing and e-reporting across the EU.

Over 400 participants joined Rainald Vobbe, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany; Maria Teresa Deltell, Garrigues, Taxand Spain; Maciej Dybaś, CRIDO, Taxand Poland; Nathalie Habibou, Arsene Taxand, Taxand France and Isabel Reis, Garrigues, Taxand Portugal, to hear about approaches to e-invoicing regulations across the EU.

Commenting on the webinar, Rainald said: “It was a pleasure to be joined by my Taxand colleagues to discuss this topical issue and thank you to everyone who joined us. Our seminar once again made it clear to me that even though we work in a supposedly harmonised area such as VAT, there are very strong differences between the approaches of the legal framework/the tax administrations opinion on e-invoicing in the respective countries. For companies that operate in numerous countries, this makes the work considerably more difficult and meeting all the obligations at the same time is truly an art.

“It is time for real harmonisation in this area to avoid a significant increase in administrative work and costs in this area.”

Congratulations to the panel on a very successful collaboration and informative event!