Taxand triumphs at ITR Tax Awards 2023!
Congratulations to all our Taxand member firms who together have won awards in this year’s ITR Tax Awards 2023 which recognise the best firms and practitioners across tax and transfer pricing globally. We are proud to announce that our member firms have won nineteen ITR awards across the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions and were shortlisted for over 80 awards this year.
Winners of the EMEA and APAC awards were revealed at a prestigious ceremony in London on 27 September with awards in the Americas region presented in New York on 14 September 2023.
“We are delighted that so many of our Taxand firms have been recognised in this year’s ITR Tax Awards,” comments Frederic Donnedieu de Vabres, Taxand Global Chairman. “These achievements are testament to the quality and calibre of our firms – and our people – across Taxand’s global organisation. Congratulations to all the shortlisted firms and award winners on this prestigious recognition.”
This year’s winners include the following Taxand firms:
ITR Americas Tax Awards 2023:
Impact Deal of the Year – Stoneway Capital restructuring
Borden Ladner Gervais and Bruchou & Funes de Rioja
ITR EMEA Tax Awards 2023
Jurisdiction Award Winners:
Africa: ENSafrica – Tax Firm of the Year
Austria: LeitnerLeitner – Indirect Tax Firm of the Year
France: Arsene – Transfer Pricing Firm of the Year
Germany: Flick Gocke Schaumburg – Transfer Pricing Firm of the Year & Tax Disputes Firm of the Year
Israel: Herzog Fox & Neeman – Indirect Tax Firm of the Year
Poland: CRIDO – Transfer Pricing Firm of the Year
Spain: Garrigues – Tax Disputes Firm of the Year
Individual Awards:
Indirect Tax Rising Star of the Year – Aleksandra Plichta, CRIDO
Regional Awards
Tax Technology Firm of the Year – CRIDO
Tax Litigation & Disputes Firm of the Year – CRIDO
Impact Cases & Deals
Impact Case of the Year – CRIDO: II FSK 357/21 Corporate income tax exception under the Polish Investment Zone
Impact Deal of the Year – Skeppsbron Skatt – Aker BP merger with Lundin Energy’s E&P business
ITR APAC Tax Awards 2023
Jurisdiction Awards
Japan: Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu – Tax Disputes firm of the Year
South Korea: Yulchon – Tax Disputes firm of the Year
Impact Cases & Deals
Impact Deal of the Year: Yulchon – LS Group / LS-Nikko Copper
Impact Deal of the Year: Yulchon – NAVER / Poshmark
