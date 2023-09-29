Taxand triumphs at ITR Tax Awards 2023!

Congratulations to all our Taxand member firms who together have won awards in this year’s ITR Tax Awards 2023 which recognise the best firms and practitioners across tax and transfer pricing globally. We are proud to announce that our member firms have won nineteen ITR awards across the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions and were shortlisted for over 80 awards this year.

Winners of the EMEA and APAC awards were revealed at a prestigious ceremony in London on 27 September with awards in the Americas region presented in New York on 14 September 2023.

“We are delighted that so many of our Taxand firms have been recognised in this year’s ITR Tax Awards,” comments Frederic Donnedieu de Vabres, Taxand Global Chairman. “These achievements are testament to the quality and calibre of our firms – and our people – across Taxand’s global organisation. Congratulations to all the shortlisted firms and award winners on this prestigious recognition.”

This year’s winners include the following Taxand firms:

ITR Americas Tax Awards 2023:

Impact Deal of the Year – Stoneway Capital restructuring

Borden Ladner Gervais and Bruchou & Funes de Rioja

ITR EMEA Tax Awards 2023

Jurisdiction Award Winners:

Africa: ENSafrica – Tax Firm of the Year

Austria: LeitnerLeitner – Indirect Tax Firm of the Year

France: Arsene – Transfer Pricing Firm of the Year

Germany: Flick Gocke Schaumburg – Transfer Pricing Firm of the Year & Tax Disputes Firm of the Year

Israel: Herzog Fox & Neeman – Indirect Tax Firm of the Year

Poland: CRIDO – Transfer Pricing Firm of the Year

Spain: Garrigues – Tax Disputes Firm of the Year

Individual Awards:

Indirect Tax Rising Star of the Year – Aleksandra Plichta, CRIDO

Regional Awards

Tax Technology Firm of the Year – CRIDO

Tax Litigation & Disputes Firm of the Year – CRIDO

Impact Cases & Deals

Impact Case of the Year – CRIDO: II FSK 357/21 Corporate income tax exception under the Polish Investment Zone

Impact Deal of the Year – Skeppsbron Skatt – Aker BP merger with Lundin Energy’s E&P business

ITR APAC Tax Awards 2023

Jurisdiction Awards

Japan: Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu – Tax Disputes firm of the Year

South Korea: Yulchon – Tax Disputes firm of the Year

Impact Cases & Deals

Impact Deal of the Year: Yulchon – LS Group / LS-Nikko Copper

Impact Deal of the Year: Yulchon – NAVER / Poshmark