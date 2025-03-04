Taxand experts in Real Estate tax will be attending MIPIM the world’s largest real estate event in Cannes next week. This year’s event will bring together Taxanders from 11 member firms from across Europe and our Real estate tax professionals are looking forward to welcoming esteemed client guests to a special evening of networking on 11 March.
Hosting our MIPIM 2025 networking event are international experts from ATOZ Tax Advisers Luxembourg; Bech-Bruun, Taxand Denmark; Borenius, Taxand Finland; Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany; Garrigues, Taxand Spain; Arsene Taxand, France; CRIDO, Taxand Poland; Alma LED, Taxand Italy; Maisto e Associati, Taxand Italy; Arteo, Taxand Belgium and Borgen Tax, Taxand Netherlands.
If you are heading to Cannes, next week, connect with us!
Taxand professionals attending the event include
Francesco Cardone, Jean-Paul Baroni, Erminia Procopio, Franck Llinas, Stéphanie Hamis, Valentine Roulin, Pierre Lucas, Stéphane Wilmet, Pierre-Olivier van Caubergh, Keith O’Donnell, Christina Leomy-Voigt, Antoine Dupuis, CFA, Thomas Frøbert, Birka Wendy Mouritzen, Heikki Wahlroos, Pawel Tonski, Ania Pleskowicz, Torsten Engers, Dr. Nils Häck, Michael Joisten, Goetz Kempelmann, Gonzalo Rincón, Mauro Messi, Stefano Tellarini, Evert-Jan (EJ) Spoelder LLM, Susan Raaijmakers