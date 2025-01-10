Taxand Global Academy is excited to announce a Virtual Training Tuesday on E-commerce: Introduction to US sales taxes and EU VAT developped in partnership with our Indirect Tax Working Group.
This virtual training session will provide our Senior Associates (2-4 years of experience) with actionable insights on cross-border rules, compliance obligations, and platform-specific regulations on EU-US trade cases.
Date: Tuesday 18th February 2025 – 16:30-18:00 CET – Virtual
Objectives:
By the end of the session, participants will:
Grasp key rules and principles applied in EU-US e-commerce trade