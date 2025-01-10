loader image

Taxand Global Academy is excited to announce a Virtual Training Tuesday on E-commerce: Introduction to US sales taxes and EU VAT developped in partnership with our Indirect Tax Working Group.

 

This virtual training session will provide our Senior Associates (2-4 years of experience) with actionable insights on cross-border rules, compliance obligations, and platform-specific regulations on EU-US trade cases.

 

Date: Tuesday 18th February 2025 – 16:30-18:00 CET – Virtual

 

Objectives:

By the end of the session, participants will:

  • Grasp key rules and principles applied in EU-US e-commerce trade
  • Identify and mitigate compliance costs and risks
  • Apply knowledge through case studies

 

Speakers:

 

Program overview (1h30):

  • Overview of the EU VAT rules applicable to e-commerce transactions (30 mns)
    • Classification of e-commerce transactions in the harmonized EU VAT system
    • Place of supply rules
      • Goods (Intra-EU sales, imports from third countries and territories, movement of stocks within the EU)
      • Services (Intra-EU supplies, supplies by US providers
    • Compliance obligations (registration, declaration and payment)
    • Specific rules for platforms
    • Cases – EU/US trade

 

  • Overview of the US sales taxes rules applicable to e-commerce transactions (20 mns)
    • Classification of e-commerce transactions in the US sales tax system
    • Place of taxation
      • Tangibles (Inter-state supplies, imports, movement of stocks across States)
      • Intangibles (Inter-state supplies, intangibles supplied by EU providers)
    • Compliance obligations (registration, declaration and payment)
    • Specific rules for platforms
    • Cases – US/EU trade

 

Breakout Case Study (20 mns)

 

Final remarks and Q&A (20 mns)

 

 

REGISTER HERE

 

 

If you have any questions on this training, please reach out to julia.nazzareno@taxand.com

Article tags

EU | Global | Indirect Tax | International | USA

