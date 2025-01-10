Taxand Global Academy is excited to announce a Virtual Training Tuesday on E-commerce: Introduction to US sales taxes and EU VAT developped in partnership with our Indirect Tax Working Group.

This virtual training session will provide our Senior Associates (2-4 years of experience) with actionable insights on cross-border rules, compliance obligations, and platform-specific regulations on EU-US trade cases.

Date : Tuesday 18th February 2025 – 16:30-18:00 CET – Virtual

Objectives :

By the end of the session, participants will:

Grasp key rules and principles applied in EU-US e-commerce trade

Identify and mitigate compliance costs and risks

Apply knowledge through case studies

Speakers :

Program overview (1h30):

Overview of the EU VAT rules applicable to e-commerce transactions (30 mns) Classification of e-commerce transactions in the harmonized EU VAT system Place of supply rules Goods (Intra-EU sales, imports from third countries and territories, movement of stocks within the EU) Services (Intra-EU supplies, supplies by US providers Compliance obligations (registration, declaration and payment) Specific rules for platforms Cases – EU/US trade



Overview of the US sales taxes rules applicable to e-commerce transactions (20 mns)