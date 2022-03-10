Content Available: Taxand Global Transfer Pricing Virtual Conference 2022

The Taxand Global Transfer Pricing Virtual Conference 2022, held on 24 February, was our opportunity to host our partner network and cover a range of topics pertinent to our European and Asian market, and our North American market.

Discussed on the day were topics such as: procurement and distribution activities in Asia; Transfer Pricing perspectives on strategic planning; a case study on a concluded MAP in Europe and Asia; and a comparative discussion of investment structures and opportunities in the North American Market.

Europe and Asia Market

Stefano Bognandi from LED Taxand Italy kicked off the morning session welcoming the speakers, who shared their practical experiences focusing on both distribution and procurement activities with MNEs making direct investments in Asia and the local markets. We then moved on to the discussion covering topics such as headquarter and regional service charges, the implementation of the OECD/UN’s DEMPE concept in Asian countries and supply chain reorganization and a case study on a concluded MAP in Europe and Asia.

North American Market

A comparative discussion of investment structures and opportunities in the North American market, highlighting the experiences of our experts in Canada, Mexico and the United States in a series of “bite-sized” topical sessions was covered in the afternoon session by our speakers.

We want to thank all of our speakers for giving insights on relevant ‘Hot Topics’ throughout Europe and Asia, and the North American market. To access the recording of the conference, follow the link here.