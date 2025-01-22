Taxand Global Academy is excited to announce a Virtual Training Tuesday on Business Restructuring: Strategies for managing Transfer Pricing challenges developped in partnership with our Transfer Pricing Focus Group.
This virtual training session will provide our Senior Associates (3+ years of experience) with actionable insights on navigating the intricate landscape of transfer pricing in the context of business restructuring, exploring practical approaches to FAR analysis, risk mitigation, compliance with OECD guidelines, and connections with other tax issues using a case study.
Date: Tuesday 4th March 2025 – 13:30-15:30 CET – Virtual
Objectives:
By the end of the session, participants will:
Grasp Key Transfer Pricing Principles in Restructuring:
Understand the application of the arm’s length principle and FAR analysis in business restructurings
Review OECD guidelines on transfer pricing during structural changes
Identify and Mitigate Transfer Pricing Risks:
Recognize common risks in business restructuring and learn strategies to mitigate transfer pricing disputes
Identify and assess other tax issues (aside transfer pricing) resulting from the reallocation of functions, assets and risks
Get best practices for compliance and dispute resolution
Apply Knowledge Through Case Studies:
Solve real-world transfer pricing scenarios in restructuring through interactive case studies