Transfer Pricing Policies - Looking Ahead

First published in Bloomberg Tax, 8 March 2021

One year on from the catastrophic spread of Covid-19 across the globe, the mood is gradually shifting in a more positive direction. Media coverage of vaccines and their rollout in Europe, the U.S. and other countries provides the basis for a simmering optimism that by the end of 2021 the world may be back to what was previously regarded as normal.

Yet if there’s one thing that we’ve learned over the past year, it’s that the Covid-19 virus is as unpredictable as it is dangerous. With new strains emerging, changes in political administration, and work still to be done to protect citizens around the world, one thing we can be certain of is that we’re a long way from the finish line—if there even is one.

