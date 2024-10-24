Taxand Global Academy is excited to announce a Virtual Training Tuesday on Tax Liability Insurance following the success of the inaugural TLI Conference 2024 in Amsterdam.

This introductory training session aims to familiarize our Taxanders with the basics of Tax Liability Insurance (TLI), which is a rapidly expanding market. The program will cover fundamental concepts, practical use cases, policy structures, and essential strategies for managing tax risks effectively using insurance solutions.

Date : 19th November – 13:30-15:00 CET – Virtual

Objectives :

By the end of the session, participants will:

Understand the fundamental purpose and benefits of TLI

Recognize key situations where TLI is applicable and beneficial

Learn the basic structure of TLI policies and how they functions

Gain insight into best practices for advising clients on TLI

Speakers :

Program overview (1h30):

What is Tax Liability Insurance? Trends in the TLI market: hots topics Payout of claims under TLI policies : best practices



Basic Structure of a TLI Policy Underwriting procedure : from risk identification to insurance policy, procedures and pitfalls Where W&I meets TLI: differences and interactions



Wrap-up and Q&A

– REGISTER HERE –

Once registered, you will receive your virtual link within 48h.