Conference Success in Amsterdam!

Thank you to everyone who made our recent inaugural Taxand European Tax Liability Insurance Conference on such a huge success!

Evert-Jan (EJ) Spoelder LLM and Karel Pellemans from Taxand Netherlands initiated this event to bring everyone together in the wonderful city of Amsterdam to discuss a hot topic in the tax insurance market – tax liability insurance.

And there was much discussion on this topic among our clients, sponsoring brokers and insurers and Taxand hosts throughout the conference which featured bespoke meetings, technical panel sessions and networking opportunities.

Commenting on the event, Evert-Jan said: “As the Dutch say “Een goede buur is beter dan een verre vriend”. (A good neighbour is worth more than a distant friend”). In the world of tax liability, building strong partnerships and sharing knowledge is key to success. We hope the conference has strengthened our professional bonds and paved the way for future collaboration.”

Sincere thanks to our sponsors: Acquinex, Ambridge Group, Aon, Certa Insurance Partners, CFC, Euclid Transactional, Howden, HWF Partners, Liberty Global Transaction Solutions, Mosaic Insurance, Solertia Insurance, Themis Underwriting, Tokio Marine HCC, Transact Risk Partners, WTW.

Thank you also to our Taxand host firms: Alma LED, Arsene Taxand, ATOZ Tax Advisers Luxembourg, Bech-Bruun, CRIDO, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Garrigues, Maisto e Associati, Taxand Netherlands.

Take a look at our image gallery from the event here.