Taxand New Partner Series 2025

📣TAXAND NEW PARTNERS 2025📣

Let’s take a moment to celebrate! As 2025 unfolds, we’re excited to kick off a series of announcements introducing Tax partners across our global organisation of member firms who have recently been appointed or promoted to Partner.

Please join us congratulating the following new Tax partners:

Charlotte Bihain, Arteo, Belgium

Charlotte specialises in real estate taxation. Her practice covers income tax, VAT and registration duties. Charlotte assists national and international clients in the context of real estate transactions, real estate development projects, real estate leasing, sale and lease-back and leases. She also deals with the tax aspects of real estate investments and reorganisations of real estate companies and groups.

Ioanna Tapeinou, Partner, Zepos & Yannopoulos, Greece

Ioanna specialises in corporate and international taxation, with particular focus on the financial sector as well as on finance and capital markets. She has extensive experience in advising both domestic and foreign banks on matters of taxation.

Andrea Rottoli, Partner, Maisto e Associati, Italy

Andrea graduated in Economics at the University of Milan Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in 2010. He was admitted to the Association of Chartered Accountants in 2013. He joined Maisto & Associati in 2015 after having worked with an international tax and legal firm for four years. He specializes in VAT.

Mirko Severi, Partner, Maisto e Associati, Italy

Mirko graduated (cum laude) in Economics at the University of Parma in 2010. He joined Maisto e Associati in 2011 after obtaining a Master Diploma in Tax Law at IPSOA. His areas of expertise include corporate taxation and group taxation.

Sophie Matatyaho, Partner, Herzog Fox & Neeman, Israel

Sophie is a Partner in the tax and private client departments at Herzog Fox & Neeman, Sophie advises high net worth individuals and trusts on their international matters, with experience in dealing with highly complex international and domestic cases. She is also practising in tax controversy and tax litigation in domestic and multijurisdictional matters.

Birka Wendy Mouritzen, Partner, Bech Bruun, Denmark

Birka advises both international and Danish companies on their tax matters, with a particular focus on VAT and duties. Her expertise and experience in tax law is recognized by Legal 500, where she is rated as a Leading Associate in the tax field.

Viktor Dalmo, Partner, Skeppsbron Skatt, Sweden

Viktor is a long-standing advisor in indirect tax with a special focus on the real estate and finance sector. Viktor works with both Swedish and foreign clients with everything from ongoing advice to M&A and restructuring.

Alessandro Cotugno, Partner, BLG, Canada

Alessandro’s practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, corporate reorganizations, tax structuring, as well as general corporate and tax matters.

Aleksandra Plichta, Partner, Crido, Poland

Aleksandra is a partner in the Indirect Tax team at Crido. A tax advisor with over 10 years’ experience focused on VAT affairs, Aleksandra combines her knowledge of the tax consulting industry with the practical aspects of VAT settlements (VAT compliance) and building an effective and secure tax function (Tax Governance), aiming to reflect the nature of a “neutral and economic” VAT in the approach of businesses and tax authorities.

Anna Pleskowicz, Partner, Crido, Poland

Anna is a tax advisor with over 20 years of professional experience both in tax consulting firm and as in-house tax advisor. A partner in the real estate team at Crido, Anna specializes in tax consulting for the real estate industry, support for M&A transactions and restructuring projects.

Francesco Di Bari, Partner, ALMA-LED, Italy

Francesco joins ALMA-LED this year with over 20 years of significant experience in the field of tax structuring of investments, co-investments and divestments, both in the Italian market and in international transactions.

Harald Gutmayer, Partner, LeitnerLeitner, Austria

Harald advises national and international corporations on complex tax issues and is also an expert in the areas of funding advice for start-ups, SMEs and large companies with regard to funding opportunities in the areas of research & development, investments and Covid-19.

Dr Karl Broemel, Partner, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Germany

Karl is a tax advisor specializing in corporate and group tax law with a focus on reorganizations and real estate tax law. He is also an expert in real estate transfer tax.

Dr Karsten Lorenz, Partner, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Germany

Karsten is a lawyer, certified tax lawyer, a tax advisor and Diplom-Volkswirt. He advises in particular high net-worth individuals and family-owned companies, specializing in the tax aspects of business succession and wealth planning, as well as in inheritance law, foundation law and association law.

Dr. Frieder Mörwald, Partner, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Germany

Frieder is a tax advisor specializing in corporate and group tax law. He advises clients on corporate reorganizations, M&A and real estate transactions, and on special issues relating to real estate transfer tax.

Martin Werneburg, Partner, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Germany

Martin is a lawyer, tax advisor and specialist in criminal law. He advises and defends individuals and enterprises on all aspects of tax criminal law. He also advises clients on supplementary declarations and voluntary disclosures in relation to crypto assets and other areas. Additionally, he represents them in administrative appeals and tax court proceedings.

The new associated Tax Partners at Flick Gocke Schaumburg are Benjamin Ballhorn, Dr. Robert Billerbeck, Christoph Cornelius, Dr. Andreas Gräf, Dr. Christian Heider, Klaus Himmer, Dr. Tobias Jung, Dr. Florian Lindermann, Dr. Nils Linnemann, Dr. Delia Palenker, Dr. Michael Tischendorf, and Anselm von Ritter.

On behalf of your Taxand colleagues, congratulations once again to you all and we look forward to seeing your ongoing success. Here’s to continuing an exciting year ahead!