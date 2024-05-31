Taxand experts recently took part in a “Taxand on Tour” event hosted by our Swiss firm, Tax Partner AG.

Taxanders from Arsene, Taxand France; Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany and Leitner Leitner, Taxand Austria, joined our Swiss colleagues for an insightful panel discussion on international tax topics. Panellists shared their practical findings and experiences of Tax Audits at this German-speaking event as well as discussing tax incentives under the OECD minimum taxation.

The panel included:

Dr. Alberto Lissi, Partner, Tax Partner AG (Switzerland)

Ms. Monika Bieri, Partner, Tax Partner AG (Switzerland)

Ms. Dr. Nadia Altenburg, Partner, Flick Gocke Schaumburg (Germany)

Dr. Gerald Gahleitner, Partner, Leitner Leitner (Austria)

Mr. Olivier Vergniolle, Partner, Arsène (France)

Congratulations to you all on this successful collaboration!