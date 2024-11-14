When Aapo Pessi, Senior Associate at Borenius – Taxand Finland, was given the opportunity to spend a few months at the firm’s London office recently as part of its London Rotation Programme, it was, in Aapo’s words “a no-brainer.”

“There is a strong link between Finland and London, with many of our clients operating across these markets, so for a transactional attorney specialising in international tax, the opportunity to forge new and develop existing professional relationships was invaluable,” explains Aapo. “I gained visibility and practical views on how business is conducted there, as well as market insights from industry peers and overall, enhanced my capabilities for cross-border advisory.”

Now in its third consecutive year, Borenius’ London Rotation Programme enables talented professionals to deepen their expertise and broaden their professional networks.

The programme demonstrates the firm’s commitment to international development, enabling professionals to operate in new markets while maintaining their client responsibilities, effectively allowing them to continue their business, just in a different location.

Taxand Global aims to share success stories like Aapo’s to inspire other member firms to establish similar programs. They are a powerful incentive, and especially for the younger generation seeking opportunities for global exposure and professional growth.

At Borenius, It also plays a crucial role in employee retention and talent attraction, demonstrating the firm’s commitment to investing in their people and expanding their network.

If your firm has launched similar initiatives or is interested in exploring opportunities for international Rotation Programs, we’d love to hear from you.

Contact us at taxand@taxand.com !