December 1, 2024, marks the one-year anniversary of Taxand’s Hub, our dedicated platform for global collaboration, sharing tax insights, and connecting our community. As we celebrate this significant milestone, we’re thrilled to reflect on an incredible year of growth, engagement, and impact.

Taxand’s Hub by Numbers

Since its launch, Taxand’s Hub has become a cornerstone of our organisation, driving collaboration across borders. Here’s what we’ve achieved together in just one year:

2,800 users from across the globe—a testament to our community’s dedication.

Users from 52 countries, including 8 new additions this year.

, including 8 new additions this year. Over 280 articles published, covering tax technical updates, people stories, and highlights from our global events.

This dynamic platform has fostered meaningful connections, facilitated knowledge sharing, and positioned Taxand at the forefront of tax expertise worldwide.

Spotlight on Our Top Contributors

Our success is driven by the active participation of our member firms. We’re proud to showcase the top country users of Taxand’s Hub, whose contributions and engagement rate have been exemplary:

🥇 Czech Republic (LeitnerLeitner): 100% 🥈 Vietnam & Thailand (DFDL): 100% and 82% 🥉 Mexico (Mijares Angoitia Cortes Y Fuentes): 86% Turkey (Centrum): 86% United Arab Emirates (Al Tamimi & Company): 80% Finland (Borenius): 78% Peru (Garrigues): 75% Slovenia (LeitnerLeitner): 71% Mauritius (IQ-EQ Mauritius): 69% Malta (Avanzia Taxand): 67%

Congratulations to these countries and firms for their outstanding participation and for exemplifying the collaborative spirit of Taxand!

A Sneak Peek: Taxand Hub’s Mobile App

As we look to the future, we’re excited to announce the upcoming launch of the Taxand Hub Chat mobile app in 2025. This app will make it even easier for Taxanders to stay connected, access updates, and collaborate seamlessly. Whether you’re sharing insights, tracking global events, or connecting with peers, the app will take our communication to the next level with a brand new chat function!

Stay tuned for more details as we prepare to launch this next phase of Taxand’s digital transformation.

Looking Ahead

The journey of Taxand’s Hub is a reflection of the dedication and passion of our global network. As we celebrate this anniversary, we also set our sights on new opportunities to grow, innovate, and strengthen our community.

Thank you to all our users, contributors, and supporters for making Taxand’s Hub a success. Here’s to another year of collaboration and excellence!