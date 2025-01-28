Taxand Global Academy is excited to announce a Virtual Training Tuesday on AI tools and tax: how to work smarter developped in partnership with FGS Digital and Atoz.
Discover how AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and CoPilot can revolutionize the way you work. In this dynamic session, your trainers will showcase practical demonstrations of AI-driven efficiency, revealing how automation can streamline tasks and boost productivity in your tax workflow. Don’t miss this opportunity to see how AI can make your daily work smarter, faster, and more impactful.
Date: Tuesday 18th March 2025 – 14:00-15:00 CET – Virtual
Objectives:
- Familiarize yourself with available AI tools : ChatGPT, Claude, CoPilot…
- Uncover how AI tools can automate and streamline daily tasks
- Explore ways to integrate AI into your workflow to boost productivity
Speakers:
Program (1h):
- Introduction
- Key statistics and trends on AI adoption in professional services
- Why leveraging AI is critical for staying ahead in the tax industry
- Live Demonstration of AI Tools
- Practical demonstration of how to use tools like ChatGPT, Claude, CoPilot…
- How AI improves accuracy, saves time, and enhances client service