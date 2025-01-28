Taxand Global Academy is excited to announce a Virtual Training Tuesday on AI tools and tax: how to work smarter developped in partnership with FGS Digital and Atoz.

Discover how AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and CoPilot can revolutionize the way you work. In this dynamic session, your trainers will showcase practical demonstrations of AI-driven efficiency, revealing how automation can streamline tasks and boost productivity in your tax workflow. Don’t miss this opportunity to see how AI can make your daily work smarter, faster, and more impactful.