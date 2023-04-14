An overview by BMB Partners

 

Judita KuchtováDiana Mihályi and Kristína Reguliová, of our Slovakian firm, BMB Partners, have published the latest issue of BMB Newsfilter, which provides a snapshot of the latest tax developments in Slovakia. These include:

 

(i) Planned transposition of Pillar 2 into Slovak tax law

(ii) Planned changes in active repentance for tax crimes

(iii) Planned changes to the Commercial Code

(iv) New transfer pricing guidance

(v) Assessment of tax administration activities.

 

Read the full article here.

Article tags

Pillar Two | Slovakia | Tax Law | Transfer Pricing

