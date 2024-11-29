loader image

Further Queries

Jack Sheehan dfdl.com View Profile >>

Related Content

An analysis by DFDL, Taxand Vietnam

 

Intra-group management services are a controversial and highly debated tax issue in Vietnam.

 

Jack Sheehan, Lan Hua, Vandana Vijayakumar and Sneha Chhaya from our Vietnamese member firm DFDL share their insights on the tax and transfer pricing aspects of providing intra-group management services to Vietnamese subsidiaries of multinational enterprises.

 

You can read the full article here, which covers the following topics in more detail:

  • Vietnam’s Benefits Test
  • Pricing for intragroup services
  • Relief under tax treaties
  • Deductibility of intra-group management service fees
  • Practical tips and recommendations for taxpayers to manage Vietnamese tax risks.

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and insights from Taxand

Search