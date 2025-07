An overview by BMB Partners, Taxand Slovakia

Renáta Bláhová, Judita Kuchtová and Eva Kusá from our Slovakian member firm BMB Partners have analysed some of the key tax changes and legal updates across Slovakia, Europe and the world as part of the latest edition of the BMB Newsfilter newsletter.

Key elements explored in the newsletter include:

Update on the financial transaction tax and strategy

VAT deduction for vehicles – EC exception approved

Scope of binding rulings to be extended

Report on state aid granted in Slovakia in 2024

Support for employers during trade wars (Kurzarbeit)

Key changes to the double tax treaty between Slovakia and Germany

Swedish judgement on transfer pricing

Trump’s big beautiful bill

EU DAC9 amendment on top-up tax

VAT on e-commerce imports

You can read the full newsletter here.