Webinar by Covington, Taxand USA

With the US House of Representatives and Senate ramping up for the budget reconciliation process, join us for an insightful webinar hosted by Covington, Taxand USA on Tuesday 25th of February to examine the pivotal tax developments shaping the year ahead.

Hosted by Gabe Neville, Ed McClellan and Elnaz Manoucheri the webinar will explore key topics including:

An overview of how this legislative tool is expected to shape tax policy, including challenges within the Republican majorities and strategic considerations

Insights into the potential extension of expiring provisions under the TCJA and its implications for businesses

A closer look at proposed revenue-raising measures, including anticipated and unexpected legislative changes

A review of how tools like the Congressional Review Act (and executive orders) could influence regulatory outcomes in 2025

Challenges posed by the OECD’s Pillar 1 and 2 projects, and the potential for retaliatory legislation

Date: Tuesday, 25th of February 2025

Time: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. PT

Location: Zoom

