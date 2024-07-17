USA - Covington

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Covington comprises more than 1,400 lawyers across 14 offices in the United States and around the world. What sets us apart as a firm is our ability to combine the tremendous strength in our litigation, investigations, and corporate practices, with deep knowledge of policy and policymakers, and one of the world’s leading regulatory practices.

Covington’s tax group advises our multinational clients on their most significant and challenging tax issues. Our experience, focus, and creativity enable us to develop bespoke solutions for achieving appropriate tax efficiency in an increasingly regulated world. And, when our clients find themselves in a dispute with the tax authorities, we secure favourable results by resolving matters as early in the administrative process as possible, and before they are made public. We also are fully prepared to take matters to litigation to achieve a desired outcome.

Our team works regularly with some of the largest multinational enterprises on matters including structural tax planning for global businesses; transactional tax planning for mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; representation before the IRS and Treasury on policy matters; resolving domestic and international tax controversies in the Exam, Appeals, litigation, and treaty processes; and the development, documentation, and defense of transfer pricing policies.

Covington became a Global member of Taxand in July, 2024.

“We are excited and honored to be welcomed by Taxand Global as a new member of this prestigious organisation. As a result of joining Taxand, the firm will gain greater access to expertise and resources for our clients who need rapid assistance and deep expertise on tax matters outside the U.S. and the UK.



“We look forward to collaborating with this network of the leading tax professionals from around the world contributing to Taxand’s mission of providing top quality and proactive tax advice to our mutual clients,” Dirk Suringa, co-chair of Covington’s Tax Practice.