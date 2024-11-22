Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) in Southeast Asia must navigate a changing tax and economic landscape, with significant updates impacting business operations. The region is experiencing a shift with the introduction of new tax regulations and economic policies. These changes include the implementation of digital service taxes, adjustments in transfer pricing documentation, and the introduction of carbon taxes and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting requirements.

We invite you to join DFDL, member of Taxand Global in Thailand and Vietnam, on Wednesday, 11th December 2024 from 8:30 am to 11:30 am, for an update on crucial issues for CFOs, Finance Directors, and Tax Managers from a regional perspective. The event will take place at the beautiful House on Sathorn, hosted by our team of experts:

Mr. Jack Sheehan, Partner and Regional Head of Tax

Ms. Jidapa Tiamsuttikarn, Senior Tax Adviser, Thailand

Mr. Etienne Rieuneau, Thailand Lead, Corporate Advisory Services

Reserve your place here.