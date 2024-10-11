An analysis by Withers Worldwide, Taxand Singapore

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has announced new criteria for S13D, S13O, and S13U tax exemption schemes for locally managed fund vehicles in its recent 2024 budget.

Applicable from 2025 to 2029, key changes include the introduction of minimum asset requirements and tiered business spending. Single Family Funds using regulated or exempt fund managers are set to benefit from eased requirements, such as the removal of extra conditions for special-purpose vehicles.

Stacy Choong and Lian Chuan Yeoh from our Singaporean member firm Withers Worldwide have examined some of the key takeaways in this budget here, which overall make it easier for Single Family Funds to qualify for tax incentives.