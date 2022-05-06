An overview of key developments by Withers Worldwide

Our Singaporean firm, Withers Worldwide, provides a detailed overview of key regulatory developments in taxing digital assets. Its commentary includes the Financial Action Task Force Guidance for a Risk-Based Approach to Virtual Assets and Virtual Asset Service Provider; President Biden’s executive order on ensuring responsible development of digital assets; and The OECD’s Crypto-Asset Report Framework.

The article notes that 2022 will be the year in which the global regulation of digital assets (which includes virtual currencies and non-fungible tokens, or “NFTs”) officially began.

Read the full article here.