An article by BMB Partners, Taxand Slovakia

Renáta Bláhová from our Slovakian member firm BMB Partners has published an article in the ITR (International Tax Review), arguing the US’ participation in Global Minimum Tax is pivotal for international success to combat tax avoidance.

She argues that Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the OECD’s pillar two project deals a serious blow to global efforts aimed at curbing tax avoidance and ensuring fairer corporate tax distribution.

While the EU and other OECD countries, including Slovakia, have already implemented the 15% minimum corporate tax for multinationals, she states the absence of US participation significantly weakens the initiative’s global reach and influence – especially among non-EU countries.

You can read the full article here.