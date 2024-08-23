Further Queries

An overview by IQ-EQ, Taxand Mauritius

 

The Government of Mauritius has recently enacted the Finance (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2024, introducing a 2% Corporate Climate Responsibility (CCR) levy on companies with a turnover over MUR 50 million, starting from July 2024, aiming to fund climate change initiatives.

 

As a result, the effective tax rate for companies with partial exemptions will rise to 3.4%, and for export companies, it will increase to 5%. Additionally, the Tax Arrears Payment Scheme (TASS) has been extended for another year, offering a full waiver of interest and penalties for outstanding taxes.

 

Experts from our Mauritian member firm IQ-EQ have provided a summary of the Finance Act, key tax measures and their effective dates here.

